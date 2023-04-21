The demand for neodymium will rise sharply, expects Koen Binnemans, professor of chemistry at KU Leuven. Because the element is a crucial component of the so-called permanent magnets, necessary in electric cars and wind turbines. “But the extraction and purification of neodymium is painstaking work.”

Binnemans is an expert in rare earth metals, a group of 17 elements that also includes neodymium. Of those 17, 15 are in one horizontal row in the periodic table, the lanthanides. Normally elements in the same row from left to right differ greatly in chemical properties. But not the rare earth metals. “Those properties are determined by the behavior of the free electrons in the outer shell of an atom,” says Binnemans, “but with the rare earth metals, that shell is hidden under another shell without free electrons.”

As a result, rare earth metals cluster in geological formations. And therefore, after being mined, they are very difficult to separate from each other. “To get 99.9 percent pure neodymium from a mixture of rare earth metals, you need a chemical process that can easily take about 200 steps.”

The strongest permanent magnets to date consist mainly of neodymium, iron and boron (as formula: Nd 2 Fe 14 B). “Neodymium is magnetic in itself, but only at very low temperatures,” says Binnemans. Addition of iron raises that temperature. And boron affects the crystal structure of the alloy. It is no longer cubic, but becomes tetragonal. “A kind of stretched cube,” says Binnemans. In a cubic structure, he explains, it is not possible to align the spins of all electrons – the direction in which the electron rotates on its axis. This is possible in a tetragonal structure. “You need that for a strong permanent magnetic force.”

Neodymium iron boron magnets contain all kinds of other additives. Cobalt, copper, aluminum, zirconium, “the salt and pepper.” For example, it makes the magnet more resistant to corrosion.

Different stories

Because neodymium is difficult to separate from praseodymium, it is often found in the magnet. And so Binnemans comes to their discovery. In 1842, Swedish chemist Carl Mosander named a new element, didymium – Greek for twin. There are various stories about this naming, says Binnemans. “According to one story, it would be because Mosander had four children, two sets of twins.” According to another story, Mosander came up with the name because he thought the element was very similar to lanthanum. In 1885, Austrian chemist Carl Auer von Welsbach discovered that didymium consists of two elements, which he named praseodymium (green twin, because of its color) and neodymium (new twin).

Nearly half of the neodymium currently mined is made into permanent magnets for cell phones, microphones, speakers and more. In addition, it is used as a catalyst in chemical reactions, including in the synthesis of synthetic rubber for car tires. It gives glass and ceramics a blue-purple color. And in welding goggles it protects the welder’s eyes.