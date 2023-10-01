When we turn to look at each other we discover that the idea of ​​separation, from others and from the earth, is a mistake. Turning to see each other means knowing each other, relating to each other and taking responsibility, each one from their own reality, their own talent.

Alesha Mercado

I long for others to become infected, as happened to me, and decide to take care of the environment. If that happens, one day they will tell of their happiness because working for the recovery of the Land produces it. I’m sure of that.

On September 29 and 30, 2023, the 2nd Mountain Garden Ecology Faircolony, in the Mexico City, where I have lived for more than twenty years, many of which were spent without contact with my neighbors. But suddenly, the magic made some of us hear the rustling of the branches rubbing due to the wind. And so, the other senses were alerted and we went to discover a forest. We soon learned his name and after a while he baptized us as a community. That’s how we became friends from the Trip to the Nature and already covered by its green domes we saw God in heaven and we confessed: some had the courage to tell him that they felt alone, others chose a volcanic stone as their confidant. And once wrapped up in him forestwe decided to save him so that he would save us.

After a while love was born, that was when we removed what we had left there when we mistook it for a garbage can and the forest silently he imitated the branches and murmured his needs. The vibrant community of volunteers ecology was not indolent, that is why, today, in Mountain Gardens it is recycled, composted, endemic species are reintroduced, there is a nursery, recreational and care activities are organized. environment whose proceeds are donated to the forestamong other activities such as 2nd Mountain Garden Ecology Fair.

This fairy-like story explains how we got here. That is why the slogan of this happy and green meeting was: “When we turn to see each other”, because that is how this story began that will not end because we will continue creating community and environmental awareness.

The program included six conversations where those in the know spoke with neighbors and attendees about: soil restoration, agroecology, waste recycling, pet protection, geoheritage and exotic species. There was sale of: second-hand clothing (Circular Fashion), agroecological, vegan and veterinary products; solar panels; native plants; chemical-free cleaning products; wines, etc. Workshops on natural dyes, embroidery, darning and crochet completed the wonderful offering. In addition to a rally and a tour of the remains of the colony’s scree.

This weekend demonstrated to locals and strangers that when a group of people becomes a community the social fabric multiplies and the mycelium that lives beneath the ground takes over the will of those of us who live above it. Thus the ties are knotted and create a network that involves and contains those who love the planet and they seek to save it. How not to be happy? If we saw the children smiling, the scientists sharing their knowledge and the entire community dressing in green surrounded by our trees. We realized that Joyce Kilmer was right when she wrote: I don’t think I will ever see a poem as beautiful as a tree… Poems are made by fools like me but only God can create a tree. I invite you to write your green story.

