With almost clear skies, according to the forecast of the Meteorology service, the procession organized by the Pontifical, Royal and Venerable Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Hope, Holy Mary of Sorrows and Holy Zeal for the Salvation of Souls may parade this afternoon .

The procession of the Domenica de Ramos is headed by Francisco Liza’s float called ‘Let the children come to me’, which shows Jesus, still far from the Passion. The rest of the courtship is made up of seven thrones of great beauty. The first, the Repentance and Forgiveness of Mary Magdalene, presents Jesus before a table, covered with a fine tablecloth and rich food. They are all natural. The sculptures are the work of Francisco Liza Alarcón and Antonio Castaño Liza.

The next throne is called ‘de la donkey’ and represents Jesus entering Jerusalem. It is a sculptural ensemble by Hernández Navarro. It is followed in the courtship by the passage of San Pedro, or the rooster, of the great Salzillo. The parade of the Nazarene of Baglietto, which makes up the next throne in the procession, is received with fervor by the public, both for the seriousness of the shelves carrying the sacred image and for the devotion it receives from those who admire it as they pass by. Next, San Juan will parade, a work by Antonio Castaño Liza, which was premiered last year. The throne of María Santísima de los Dolores is one of the most acclaimed of the procession. Made by Salzillo in 1756. The holder, the Holy Christ of Hope, also the work of Francisco Salzillo and closes the procession of green robes.