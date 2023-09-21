Alejandro Hernandez Alicante Thursday, September 21, 2023, 6:13 p.m.



Updated 6:20 p.m.

A 30-year-old soldier died this Thursday from a gunshot during an exercise in the Rabasa barracks in Alicante. As TodoAlicante has learned, the Civil Guard received the notification at 1:21 p.m. and the medical services deployed to the Alférez Rojas Navarrete complex were unable to do anything to save the young man.

It is the fourth fatal accident in the last five years suffered by ‘green berets’ of this elite Army unit. The Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the event, although the first information suggests that the death occurred while the victim was cleaning a submachine gun.

