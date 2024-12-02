One of the most gruesome stories of recent times is hitting hard these days in the news of Greece. An agent of the National Police 45 years old has been arrested accused of torturing and sexually assault his five childrenbetween 2 and 14 years old, for eight years. It is also noted that during that time forced his wifealso a police officer, to do the same under threats.

According to the Greek newspaper Pellanewsthe wife would have filed a few days ago a complaint for sexist violence at the Kallithea police station without mentioning the attacks on minors, something that led the authorities to initiate a investigation and arrest the manwho worked in security for the country’s Parliament. The arrested man attempted suicide and was transferred to a psychiatric hospital, at which time the woman, pregnant with her sixth child, took the opportunity to expand the complaint and recount the terrible torture and attacks to which the family would have been subjected.

According to her testimony, the man, using physical violence against the woman, would have forced to sexually abuse their children while he observed or participated in the rapes. Furthermore, it also required the eldest son, 14 years old, to do the same with his mother and three sisters.

The aforementioned media, which points to witnesses, reports that the arrested person also has a violent past with disciplinary offenses, beatings of civilians and incidents with his colleagues in the National Police. They also define him as a manipulative man who could become quite violent at the slightest gesture. A few years ago she would have been diagnosed with psychological problemswhich led to the removal of his service weapon.

The eldest son, silent

For its part, the eldest son, who would be a key witness to recount the abuses of which the father is accused, he hasn’t said a single word and is being closely monitored by psychologists. Also his younger sisters. It seems that the boy had already experienced an event four years ago, when he fell from the balcony on the third floor of the apartment where they lived. The minor was saved because he fell on the awning of the first floor. They are now investigating whether it was an accident.

According to other Greek media such as Tanea.gr, There are numerous similarities between the father’s attitudes and the practices of the members of the family. a sect called Children of Goda group that promotes sex and violence within the family.





On the other hand, investigators are trying to find images or videos of the acts committed by the man on his mobile phone, since his wife reported that I recorded all the abuses.