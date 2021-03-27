WHAT a year it has been. In February of 2020 Serneholt Estate opened their sixth office in Spain when they threw their doors open in La Duquesa port.

Under the expert control of Christian Najjar and Eva Henrysdotter, who have more than 12 years experience in real estate brokerage, the aim was to help people find their dream home in this corner of Spain.

But within a short few weeks the coronavirus pandemic hit – and at the time no one quite knew what effect that would have on the property market.

Now, a year on, property professionals like Christian and Eva have a much better idea – and it is only positive in the sense that they can ride out the COVID storm with some optimism.

The office is in La Duquesa

Key to their success has been the professionalism of the whole team at all Serneholt Estate’s offices – and the forward looking vision of Fredrik Serneholt, CEO and owner. The company employs fully trained consultants with a minimum two years of university studies, with a focus on all parts of the real estate trade.

A user-friendly website – recently updated to make it even easier to use – was complemented with innovative video screenings of properties.

It was an initiative that was introduced at just the right time, explained Christian.

“While initially sales were down, this did not mean that demand was down.

“Casares, Manilva and la Duquesa are the coming areas on this part of the Costa del Sol, and although international clients could not come out to view, they were still planning their purchases. In fact, we even sold several properties through real time video viewing of the properties – no physical visit required. “

Christian najjar

He added: “With our local knowledge of the area and professional knowhow we could guide them to the video viewings of properties we had carefully selected for them.

“It has proven to be a great success.”

Christian said: “Considering the impact of coronavirus, I think we can feel quietly satisfied with how our first year has gone. But of course we want everything to return to normal. “

The Serneholt Estate office is in the best location of La Duquesa and is clearly signposted from the promenade and from the entrance to the harbor.

So give Christian or Eva a call to arrange a viewing – either by video or with a more personal service.

WHAT a year it has been. In February of 2020 Serneholt Estate opened their sixth office in Spain when they threw their doors open in La Duquesa port.

Under the expert control of Christian Najjar and Eva Henrysdotter, who have more than 12 years experience in real estate brokerage, the aim was to help people find their dream home in this corner of Spain.

Eva Henrysdotter

But within a short few weeks the coronavirus pandemic hit – and at the time no one quite knew what effect that would have on the property market.

Now, a year on, property professionals like Christian and Eva have a much better idea – and it is only positive in the sense that they can ride out the COVID storm with some optimism.

Key to their success has been the professionalism of the whole team at all Serneholt Estate’s offices – and the forward looking vision of Fredrik Serneholt, CEO and owner.

A user-friendly website – recently updated to make it even easier to use – was complemented with innovative video screenings of properties.

It was an initiative that was introduced at just the right time, explained Christian.

“While initially sales were down, this did not mean that demand was down.

“Casares, Manilva and la Duquesa are the coming areas on this part of the Costa del Sol, and although international clients could not come out to view, they were still planning their purchases.”

He added: “With our local knowledge of the area and professional knowhow we could guide them to the video viewings of properties we had carefully selected for them.

“It has proven to be a great success.”

Christian said: “Considering the impact of coronavirus, I think we can feel quietly satisfied with how our first year has gone. But of course we want everything to return to normal. “

The Serneholt Estate office is in the best location of La Duquesa and is clearly signposted from the promenade and from the entrance to the harbor.

So give Christian or Eva a call to arrange a viewing – either by video or with a more personal service.

More information at www.serneholtestate.com