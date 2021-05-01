Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Registration to participate in the fourth historic Dalma Race Festival, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, is witnessing a great turnout of sailors from all over the country, through the website of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, the race organizer. . Registration for the historic race was opened last Thursday, to be closed on the ninth of this month, and the Nakhilas began the preliminary procedures by registering the names of the bearings and nods on the site, and then the second phase is now beginning to register the sailors themselves. The Abu Dhabi Sailing Club distributed a book of conditions to sailors wishing to participate in the event, as it includes all the conditions for presence and participation, most notably the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the Corona virus, as each participant must adhere to them and not be negligent in dealing with it in any way. The club required obtaining a negative test result for the participant before heading to Dalma Island, in the event that he had obtained two doses of the vaccine for the virus, while it requires showing a negative test result three times before the race eight days, then four days and finally one day before the race, if not The person is one of the recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Organizing Committee, headed by Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, holds an enlightening meeting with the sailors after the registration door closes on the ninth of this month, in order to confirm compliance with all the festival conditions. In a good gesture, the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club decided to distribute the heritage marine uniform to all participants in the race after the completion of registration, in order to draw a full-fledged heritage painting, and the club is responsible for providing the outfit for all the bearers and sailors participating with it. On the other hand, the date for the race will be set on the fifteenth of this month, as one of the days will be set from 18 to 22 May, in light of cooperation with the Meteorological Authority and knowing the suitability of the weather for the race, which is held a distance 125 km from Dalma Island, passing through six islands until reaching the port city, which is the longest race in the history of heritage sailing bearings, as it is the race with the highest prize money of 25 million dirhams and three cars. For his part, Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, said that all preparations for the historic race are going very well and according to the schedule that was prepared in advance. He pointed out that the registration process on the part of sailors from different parts of the country is witnessing a great interaction, as is the case in the past three versions, especially since the Dalma race is the most important, largest and most famous in the history of sailing bearings races, and everyone is Yemeni to participate and compete for his title. Al-Muhairi stressed that the application of the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the Coronavirus will not be tolerated in any way, stressing his full confidence in everyone’s commitment to these conditions, especially since public safety and community health is the most important of all. With regard to the initiative to distribute the heritage costume, he said: Certainly the race is a historical event and a wonderful artistic image, so the image must be illuminated in the color and the heritage outfit, so the idea of ​​unifying the costume to all participants and distributing it by the club, which bears all costs, to ensure that the image comes out with what it deserves The big event. He wished that success would be the ally of everyone in this heritage forum, expressing his confidence in the exit of the Dalma race in the position that everyone is accustomed to, even in the difficult circumstances that the world is currently going through and the application of the set of precautionary measures.