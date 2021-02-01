Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, informed of the arrangements and preparations made by the Judo Division for the establishment of the UAE Open Judo Championship for Youth, which is organized by the Federation on February 12 at the Kalba Club Hall in the Eastern Province, targeting age groups that represent the future of the game.

Al-Deri stressed that the success of the Kalba Club in organizing the Emirates Champions League for Judo for Youth last week in the same hall was an encouraging incentive to organize the new championship that comes according to the precautionary arrangements and health protocol, praising the great commitment of the clubs during the previous tournament, and hoping that adherence to the procedures will be the same. During the tournament.

Registration to participate in the championship continues until next Sunday, for ages under 18-19-20 years (born in 2001, 2002, 2003), and weights were determined to be under 55, 60, 66, 73,81, 90, under 100, and over 100 kg, Participation will be open to all clubs.

The list of the championship confirmed the necessity of presenting a health fitness certificate and a certificate of corona examination (Covid-19 PCR) and confirming the negative result upon the rise of the scale scheduled for it on the evening of Thursday, February 11th, at the headquarters of the club, ittihad Kalba, host of the tournament.