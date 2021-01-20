The “Covid-19” vaccination centers, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, witness a great turnout of teachers, students and their families to receive a dose of the Corona vaccine, especially after the age allowed for receiving the vaccine reaches 16 years, as the capacity of the three centers reaches to 3000 doses per day, while the centers are distinguished by the presence of female students from Fatima College of Health Sciences volunteers, to provide assistance, explain the benefits of the vaccine to the individual and society, and encourage those who hesitate to take the dose, while maintaining preventive measures.

The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training confirmed that the three centers for administering the “Covid-19” vaccine, which were inaugurated last week, at the headquarters of the Fatima College of Health Sciences, the college branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, reflect the center’s keenness on community contribution, which targets the higher interest of the country and citizens. And residents of the state.

Female students at the Fatima College of Health Sciences affirmed their pride in their presence in the work team at the Vaccination Center at Fatima College in Abu Dhabi, and their participation in supporting national efforts to confront the spread of the new Corona virus pandemic, stressing that volunteer work for the nation is an indivisible choice, and that it is an established approach for all Who lives on the land of the Emirates.

The teachers: Ahmed Hassan, Nazli Salah, Walid Hammouda, and Muhammad Mukhtar indicated that the members of the educational and administrative staff are fully aware of the importance of vaccination and obtaining the vaccine, to preserve the safety and health of society, and that they chose to take the vaccine because of their conviction of its importance.

– Reducing the age allowed for receiving the vaccine to 16 years, increasing the number of beneficiaries.





