Santiago Giménez’s season with Feyenoord is one of the best in the history of Mexican soccer players in Europe. Cruz Azul’s homegrown striker made a great leap in quality in the Eredivisie, which is why more than one club on the Old Continent paid attention to him. Now, with the transfer market just around the corner, the name ‘Santi’ sounds for more than one team.
As we previously reported on 90min, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and relegation-threatened Leicester are among those keeping a close eye on Gimenez. Likewise, several clubs in France, Italy and Germany are also still interested in taking over the attacker’s services. Lille, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan and Napoli are some of those that are rumored.
Now, with information from Lizzy Becherano and Graeme Bailey, it can be confirmed that in the Premier League, there is another club looking to sign ‘Bebote’.
Tottenham Hotspur joins the interest list for the 22-year-old footballer. It should be noted that the future of Harry Kane is uncertain with the institution and there is talk of a possible exit. Added to this, Richarlison had a very poor season with Spurs and therefore he too could leave the club.
So far, Feyenoord have not received a formal offer for their player. Also, according to multiple reports, Santiago’s intention is to stay one more year in the team. However, if an offer arrives with a large sum of money, they could give you an exit.
Giménez quickly adapted to the Dutch Eredivisie after arriving before the 2022/23 season. In his first campaign he scored 23 goals in all competitions and there are still a couple of games to play. Also, his recent performance is remarkable: 11 goals in his last 10 appearances and scoring in eight consecutive away games in the Eredivisie.
