Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Wash” Ramadan challenge for bicycles, the community race dedicated to the category of citizens, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with “MyWash”, witnessed great successes with the participation of 181 male and female contestants (149 males – 32 females), in a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere, and strong competition among all participants.

The challenge, which was part of the agenda of community sports events organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, to encourage exercise, spread the culture of cycling and expand the base of its practitioners, was launched from Saadiyat Island for a distance of 67 km, specifically from Ahmed Bin Khaled Street near the picturesque Saadiyat Beach Walk, passing through Jacques Chirac Street, Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and the Cultural District, to Yas Island via Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, to Al Reef District, and back again from the same road to the starting line.

Abdullah Al Hammadi won the first place and the prize of 50,000 dirhams, after covering the distance of the race in a time of 1:31:31:10 hours. The third, with a prize of 20,000 dirhams, was Walid Al-Naqbi, with a time of 1:31:32:68 hours.

In the female singles, Sheikha Rashid won first place and the 50 thousand dirhams prize after covering the same distance in 2:01:24:11 hours. Safia Al-Sayegh won the second place and the 30 thousand dirhams prize with a time of 2:02:53:88 Farah Al Marri came in third place and won the Dh20,000 prize after covering the distance in 2:05:54:58 two hours.

In the teams category (males), the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club team (A) came first, the Dubai Police team second, and the Al Shafar Jumeirah team third. In the team category (females), the Al Shafar Jumeirah team came first, and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club team came second.

The crowning of the winners was witnessed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mansour Bouasaiba, President of the Emirates Cycling Federation, Ahmed Al Tunaiji, representative of MyWash, Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development Company.