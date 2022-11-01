Al Dhafra Region (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday evening, the curtain came down on the first Arabian horse race in the Al Dhafra region in Zayed City, amid great success and superiority in the strong competition that was held in three runs in the city square and organized by the Liwa Sports Club, and it is the first race that comes within ten different races that the club intends to organize until the end of next March this season.

The results of the first run, with a distance of 1700 meters, came by “EF Abhi” in the first place, while the horse Zainhum won second place, and the horse “Bayan” came third, and in the second round of the competition, with a distance of 1400 meters, “F Al-Areeq” came first, and “F” came second. Books” and “Maktoob” third, and in the third set 1,400 meters, “S Ghazi” came first, “S Rabban” second, and “Satam Al Wathba” third.

The organizing committee had decided to organize two runs for the competitors before the start of the race, and it was raised to three runs later due to the increase in the number of participants and the high turnout in the strong competition that was directed towards owners of purebred Arabian horses.

For his part, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Liwa Sports Club, thanked and congratulated all the owners participating in the first races of this season, and stressed that the increase in the number of runs came to confirm the great success of the competition through the owners’ turnout and great love to participate in Arab horse races, and said: With This great success in the first race of the season, it heralds a greater and stronger success for the next nine races, which will be distributed over the coming months in the club’s sporting season.

Abdullah Butti praised the great importance of the horse races that the club organizes as part of its agenda for the sports season, and stressed that the participation and the great turnout of the owners reveals the great love and importance these races occupies among the people of Al Dhafra.

Abdullah Butti thanked all the organizing committees and participating in organizing the event, stressing that the use of modern technologies in the start and finish line had a great role in making the process of sorting the results and selecting the winners more accurate, and he also stressed that the electronic interaction of owners and participants in the registration process Participation before the start of the competition greatly contributed to making the procedures smoother and easier and saving time for everyone.