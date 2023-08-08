Scientists at the University of Texas in the United States are testing tablets that will form a turning point for mice, and they say they were able to prevent an increase in their body weights, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”.

Experts hope that the new drug will be a revolution in the fight against obesity, allowing people to lose kilograms of weight without the need to change their diet.

In theory, people can eat as much junk food as they want without worrying about additional health risks or weight gain that makes their clothes feel tighter over time.

The tablets that scientists are testing increase the body’s ability to metabolize, which helps break down sugar and fats more effectively.

The tablets, called “CPACC”, prevent magnesium from flowing through the “mitochondrion”, a part of the cell responsible for energy production and burning calories.

Scientists found that more magnesium slows down the ability of the mitochondrion to produce energy.

By deleting the gene that encodes a protein that controls the influx of magnesium, the amounts that enter the cells are reduced.

This is very important for boosting metabolism, which helps the body process fat and sugar more effectively.

First, the scientists applied their theory by modifying genes in mice to block the influx of magnesium.

They found that the rats remained lean, even though they ate more of a higher-fat Western diet.

The discs mimicked changes in genes, and experts hope the same will happen in humans.

After 20 weeks of eating high-calorie food, the scientists gave half of the mice in the experiment the pills and withheld them from the control group.

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, concluded that the drug allowed the animals to remain lean even on a high-fat diet.

“When we gave the drug to the mice for a short period of time, they kept losing weight,” said the study’s lead researcher, Madesh Muniswamy.

“They’ve all become skinnier,” he adds.

His team has applied for a patent with the US authorities, and they hope to apply it to humans in the next few years.