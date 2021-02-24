Atlético de Madrid fell to Chelsea 0-1 on Tuesday at the Bucharest National Stadium. The Romanian stadium had to act as Wanda Metropolitano due to the restrictions of the British government that forced the meeting to change its venue. In the second half, Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the game taking advantage of a poor clearance by Mario Hermoso with a spectacular Chilean to put the blues ahead in the tie.

Atlético had a defensive game in which they accumulated a line of six for Chelsea to crash into the red-and-white wall, the French striker being the only one capable of breaking it. This cost him criticism in England by Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand, former Chelsea and United now commentators on BT Sports, who were tough against LaLiga and the rojiblancos.

“This is a great reflection of the current poverty of the League, they are not a threat. Chelsea had a fantastic ending. Not being in the stadium also helps. They feed on it and they lost that advantage. When you win 1-0 away from home in Europe you go home happy. Changes will even be allowed for the return. If they are professionals, they will pass the round. This is not the Atlético de Madrid that we have seen before, “assured Ferdinand.

The former United captain was tough and Joe Cole, ex-blue, did not lower his tone and continued in the same line as the central defender. “Chelsea had a smooth night and they didn’t let Atlético bite. A tactical success. If this is the best team in LaLiga, something is changing. The Atleti seemed a shadow of itself. I thought it would be tougher (for Chelsea) without Kanté but Chelsea dominated. They controlled possession and led the party. I was surprised that Simeone didn’t make changes earlier. I don’t see how they can get their hands on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, “he said.