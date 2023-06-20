After José Ramón López Beltrán rejected the proposal to lead the new Secretariat of the Fourth Transformation in the project of Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, the licensed chancellor responded to the letter received from the President’s son Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

It was through his Twitter account ‘@m_ebrard’ that, best known only as Marcelo Ebrard, considered López Beltrán a “great political picture” close to the Fourth Transformation (4T).

“I receive this attentive letter from Andrés Manuel López Beltrán. I appreciate your consideration and affection. Your position is very reasonable, I could not take sides now. It reaffirms my conviction that it is a great political cadre of the 4T. Best regards, Andrés”, was published on the social network along with the letter.

In the message sent by the son of AMLO clarified that the proposal was rejected so as not to influence in favor of or against any of the corcholatas who seek to be standard-bearers of the Together We Will Make History Coalition in the 2024 presidential elections.

He also recognized the admiration he has for Ebrard Casaubón as a public official and politicalIn addition, he clarified that he will always follow the path that his father built when he became president in 2018 after two previous attempts.

Let us remember that the licensed foreign relations secretary is, together with Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, Ricardo Monreal Ávila, Adán Augusto López and Manuel Velasco Coello, one of the candidates in the internal polls that will conclude in a few months with the candidate heading to the 2024 elections.