A dozen picket organizations demonstrated this Thursday in front of the Ministry of Social Development, in a forceful protest against the government for its social policy.

The main complaints had to do with the elimination of the IFE and the lack of assistance to soup kitchens, in a context of marked increase in inflation, as commented by the referents of the massive march. From the government they identified the claim with leftist organizations.

The most recognized groups that demonstrated in front of Social Development were the Polo Obrero and Barrios de Pie, which departed from the Darío Santillán and Maximiliano Kosteki (former Avellaneda) stations, crossed the Pueyrredón Bridge and headed towards the headquarters where the portfolio run by Daniel Arroyo operates, at the intersection of Belgrano and 9 de Julio avenues.

The mobilization started at 11, but just around 3 pm were the protesters in front of Social Development . There they cut the area, by July 9 from Avenida de Mayo to San Juan, and caused an enormous traffic chaos.

“No more: to the streets for our claims”, was one of the slogans of the protest, which was repeated in different towns in Buenos Aires and in the interior of the country. But the protest added claims related to the current economic situation.

“Inflation in the last two months has reached almost 10%, the prices of the food basket have widely exceeded them while the national government meets with the large agricultural chambers,” they said in a statement.

Those who attended the meeting indicated that the economic situation has a strong impact on the popular sectors, along with the recent elimination of the IFE and the lack of assistance to dining rooms and picnic areas in the neighborhoods.

One of the protesters who spoke was the leader of Barrios de Pie Silvia Saravia, who told Todo Noticias channel that they see with concern “that the government’s discourse is that there are fewer people attending in dining rooms and picnic areas, and the consequence that they bring to us from different areas is that support will not be renewed.”

Saravia is part of the wing of Barrios de Pie that responds to Libres del Sur, does not commune with the Executive, and is standing on the sidewalk in front of the inmate of the Movement headed by Daniel Menéndez, who is a member of the Frente de Todos and is currently undersecretary for integration and training policies of the Ministry of Social Economy, which is precisely part of Social Development and is headed by Emilio Pérsico, a reference for the Evita Movement (see separate).

The leader stated that there is a lack of answers in these situations. “There is a decision made to cut back by those who are suffering the most at this time. That is not cut on this side because we are talking about a problem that has to do with having a plate of food on the table,” he concluded.

From the Ministry of Social Development they identified the demonstration with a claim from left-wing organizations. Internally, within the Government, there was surprise by the unexpectedness of the measure, which was conceived on social networks in the previous hours and in different parts of the country.

Sources of Social Development They ignored the request for the return of the IFE because it was a matter outside the Ministry , since the $ 10,000 bond that the State paid in three rounds last year dependent on ANSeS. In what has to do with assistance to school canteens, they highlighted the investment of $ 8,400 million during 2020, as part of a global contribution from the Nation last year of $ 133,000 million to sustain the food and labor crisis that caused the Covid-19 .

They also highlighted that 1.5 million Alimentar cards were delivered, representing about $ 112,000 million, and the launch of the Empower Work, which generated transfers of $ 74.2 billion in 2020 for 780,000 people.

Look also