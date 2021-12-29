The Japanese developer talks about a “challenging” year and a fundamental project.

Throughout the last few years, Atlus It has become one of those developers who have been standing out little by little until they have a good niche not only in Japan, but also in the West. Good proof of this are their recent releases, such as Persona 5 Royal, one of the most valued titles on PS4, or Shin Megami Tensei 5, which has fallen in love with JRPG lovers.

While waiting to know what they have in hand for the future, the Japanese developer has given clues about their plans in an interview in the magazine Famitsu. In it, from Atlus they speak of a big game for 2022, specifically the premiere of a title that will become essential for the company.

“We are all working hard to develop this game and try to make it interesting and satisfying for everyone. So please stay tuned,” he says. Shinjiro takada, product manager, who has rated next year as “a challenge” for Atlus.

2022 will be a challengeShinji takadaNo further clues have been offered, and it is difficult to figure out what it is because the company works simultaneously in several projects. If we analyze a bit everything we know, surely Project Re Fantasy is one of the names that best fit this definition, although perfectly Takada could refer to a new installment of the Persona saga, which after the fifth numbered may have even more ambitious plans .

As we said at the beginning, the most recent major release has been a Shin Megami Tensei 5 that has delighted fans of the genre on Nintendo Switch. Has been considered one of the great games of this 2021, with some tremendously demanding turn-based combat and an idea that works perfectly. But, if you want to know more, do not hesitate to take a look at our analysis of the title published in this house.

