British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has highlighted the final break with the European Union as a milestone for his country. At the turn of the year, the UK is also leaving the EU internal market and the customs union after an eleven-month Brexit transition phase. “This is a great moment for this country. We have freedom in our hands and it is now up to us to make the most of it,” Johnson said in his New Year address to the British people on Thursday. Great Britain can now do things differently – “and if necessary better than our friends in the EU”.

After 47 years of membership, Great Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020. The trade and partnership agreement negotiated with the EU at the last minute is now intended to avoid a hard break. The most important point is that no customs duties or quantity restrictions will apply in the trade in goods. In addition, the almost 1250-page contract regulates many other topics, including fishing and cooperation in energy, transport, justice, and the police. As a result, Great Britain remains bound by European standards in several areas.

Still, there are big changes. In future, controls will be necessary at the borders because standards have to be checked, including for agricultural products. For citizens, the possibility of simply moving is over. Visa-free travel will also be limited in time in future.

Boris Johnson’s father has since announced that he wants to apply for French citizenship. He wanted to get a personal “connection” to the European Union, said Stanley Johnson on Thursday the French radio station RTL. “I’ll always be a European, that’s for sure.”

“It’s not about becoming French. If I understand correctly, I’m French,” said the 80-year-old in the radio interview he conducted in French. “My mother was born in France, her mother was completely French and so was her grandfather.”

Criticism and amusement from British and EU citizens

The announcement by Stanley Johnson caused criticism and amusement among British and EU citizens. Chris Rennard, a member of the British House of Lords, said that the 80-year-old is getting personal benefits by applying for an EU passport. “This is something that his son Boris withheld from 67 million British citizens today,” added Rennard.

The French newspaper “Liberation” humorously described the announcement as “a family drama to conclude the last episode of the good old Brexit saga”.

Stanley Johnson was one of the first British officials in Brussels, a member of the European Parliament and the EU Commission. He was a strict opponent of Brexit until 2016, but then turned around. Great Britain’s exit from the EU was largely driven by his son, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (dpa, AFP)