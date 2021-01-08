In the world there are about 300 million blind people. But only five out of every hundred books are in braille or audible. With them, a great global library without barriers is being created, a kind of Library of Alexandria for the blind that will exceed 640,000 books and for which the contribution of the National Organization of the Spanish Blind is crucial. La Once has 66,000 titles accessible to the blind, one of the best funds in the world of its kind, universally available and free.

It is celebrated by Alberto Gil, a 54-year-old from Soria, blind since his childhood and a lover of books, for whom the literacy system devised in 1825 by Louis Braille “supposes what the printing press with several centuries behind schedule would for sighted people.” Gil prefers reading braille to listening to books. «The experience is much richer and more intense. I do not rule out any reading system, but by touching the words you know how they are written, you know their spelling and you get more into the story, ”says this voracious reader of Delibes, Machado or Verne. A reading promotion technician, he is well versed in the technology that digitizes braille. “In two centuries the blind have advanced technologically what the rest of humanity in four millennia,” he says.

He and any blind person can access the bibliographic treasure of the Once from the most remote corner of the world, free of charge and without infringing copyright. The initiative follows the Marrakesh Treaty for the free exchange of accessible books between blind people around the world with the guarantee of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), thus avoiding any type of pirate action.

With more than 34,000 titles in sound format (Daisy), 27,000 in Braille and more than 3,000 scores, most of the titles in the Once Digital Library (BDO) are in Spanish. There are novels, poetry, theater, magazines, and specialized texts on different and varied themes. But Spanish blind people can already access the catalogs of another 54 entities from 42 countries that add up to 643,000 works in 76 languages ​​and in a wide variety of accessible formats.

In this way, La Once offers its funds to the 285 million blind people in the world and Spaniards have access to other funds through authorized entities from countries that have signed the Marrakesh Treaty. “They will satisfy the hunger for books in the world of blind people”, Gil congratulates himself.

The first work sent outside of Spain by the Once digital platform was ‘El amor en tiempo del cholera’, by Gabriel García Márquez, but more than 350 works have already been distributed from Spain to nine countries in Asia, America and Europe. Avid Spanish readers have downloaded more than 300 works in English of modern classics such as Hemingway or Mark Twain and of contemporaries such as Stephen King or Jonathan Franzen. The BDO catalog already includes 50 works sent by entities from 13 countries and expects 25 more in English, French, Italian and German.