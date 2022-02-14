Bebe and Marinovic put pressure on the Brazilian Ferrao, this Sunday, at the Palau. / FC Barcelona

Cartagena’s futsal has spent four consecutive seasons without losing a match on the track of Barcelona, ​​the giant, the champion and the king of this sport. This Sunday, Duda’s team played another memorable match at the Palau Blaugrana, where based on effectiveness, resistance and a spark of fortune they managed to scratch a tie (2-2). The