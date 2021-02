Remains of the brewery in the ancient pharaonic necropolis of Abydos. Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

Officially uncovering a find that had been brewing since 2018, an Egyptian-American archaeological mission announced this weekend the discovery of what is believed to be the world’s oldest large-production brewery. The 5,000-year-old brewery lay buried in a remote corner of the ancient pharaonic necropolis of Abydos, about 500 kilometers south of Cairo ….