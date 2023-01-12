FIFA has announced the names of the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022, with the shortlists split according to best footballers, goalkeepers, coaches, fans and goals.
Among the best goals of the year, we have found the pleasant surprise of the appearance on the payroll of an Argentine soccer player, who scored a true goal in the domestic tournament of the First Division of Argentina: it is about Francisco González Metilli, who scored for Central Córdoba against Rosario Central in Arroyito.
Mario Balotelli (Italy): Adana Demirspor–Göztepe Spor Kulübü [Süper Lig] (May 22, 2022)
Amandine Henry (France): FC Barcelona–Olympique Lyonnais [Liga de Campeones Femenina de la UEFA] (May 21, 2022)
Théo Hernández (France): AC Milan– Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, [Serie A] (May 15, 2022)
Alou Kuol (Australia): Iraq–Australia [Copa Asiática Sub-23 de la AFC] (June 4, 2022)
Kylian Mbappé (France): Argentina-France [Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™] (December 18, 2022)
Francisco González Metilli (Argentina): Club Atlético Central Córdoba–Club Atlético Rosario Central [primera división de Argentina] (August 1, 2022)
Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań–Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (November 6, 2022)
Salma Paralluelo (Spain): FC Barcelona–Villarreal CF [liga femenina de España] (April 2, 2022)
Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille–PAOK Thessaloniki FC [Europa Conference League de la UEFA] (April 7, 2022)
Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil–Serbia [Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™] (November 24, 2022)
Alessia Russo (England): England–Sweden [Eurocopa Femenina de la UEFA 2022] (July 26, 2022)
It was a powerful left-footed cross that he scored against “Canalla”, 1-0 in the 3-0 win at Gigante de Arroyito, key to achieving salvation at the end of that Professional League campaign. Metilli hit him from 23.4 meters and at a power of 73 kilometers per hour. Will he win it?
