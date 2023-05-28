Eight days ago, in Medellín, Álvaro Montero ended up marked by a goal that cost Millonarios the tie at the Atanasio Girardot. Now, the goalkeeper took revenge, and with a vengeance: Millonarios beat a very good Boyacá Chicó, who demanded it to the maximum and if it weren’t for the blue goalkeeper, he might have won a prize. Montero’s work and a great definition by Leonardo Castro were enough. The 1-0 leaves Millos as the leader of home run B.

Millionaires had a hard time getting into the game. And the approach of Boyacá Chicó has a lot to do with that, a team that played with courage, that attacked, that made the blue recovery zone look bad and that demanded goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who had two key saves, in addition to a third that will be discussed later.

Millonarios maintained almost the same roster with which it was overwhelming Peñarol before the downpour that stopped the game last Tuesday, except for the entry of Larry Vásquez in place of Stiven Vega. As Chicó was attacking him, he had spaces to play long and look for some chance to score.

It was hard for Millos to get there. He had a clear one after three minutes, in a ball that Romir Balanta lost leaving his area and that Luis Paredes, after a cross from the left, was unable to specify.

In the 37th minute, Millonarios again showed signs of a factor that is becoming common: it doesn’t go far, but when it does, it’s absolutely effective. The first real option on goal ended in a goal, in a touch play that ended with a qualification from Beckham David Castro and a hard shot and high from Leonardo Castro, for 1-0.

Álvaro Montero’s key save before the end of the first half

Chicó had the opportunity to tie before the end of the first half, after the VAR detected a hand from Jorge Arias in the area, when he went to the ground to try to cover a shot. Balanta charged without much strength and Montero graduated from figure.

Despite the missed penalty, Boyacá Chicó saw that he could continue doing damage and the first 20 minutes of the second half were suffering for Millonarios, who tried to catch the ball, without success. Rather, Montero once again had extra work, by stopping two clear goal balls from the visitor.

When the players flirted with a tie, central defender Elkin Mosquera made a strong free kick in midfield. They had already taken him yellow for a similar action. He ended up expelled, at 17 in the second stage.

But beyond playing with one less, Chicó did not change his attitude, despite the fact that, for a few minutes, he was left without a reference in attack, because DT Mario García sacrificed Michael Nike Gómez to rearm his defense with Galileo del Castillo. Then he put Andrés Llinás and Juan Pablo Vargas to work again with the entry of Sebastián Colón.

The two teams began to feel the rush of a heavy field. Even much more Millionaires, who came from swimming in the middle of the puddles four nights ago on the same stage. But Chicó also suffered with 10.

Gamero began to refresh lines. First, the defense: Bertel for Arias and Vega for Vásquez. Then, the extremes: War for Paredes and Torres for Beckham. And finally, 9 by 9, Uribe for Leo Castro.

The changes suited Millonarios, who managed to cover the left wing of the defense, where Chicó reached him the most, and but he could not balance the game by grabbing the ball: the rival was handling it.

When you can’t play well, the important thing is not to lose. And if you can add three, much better. Millionaires found a prize for their effectiveness and Boyacá Chicó found a wall called Álvaro Montero, who took revenge a week later.

