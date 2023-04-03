PreviousDirectChronicle

Joaquín, a legend of Betis, shook his head in the 89th minute. Correa, who has taken the measure of the Andalusian team and is a great footballer, drew a great play in the 86th minute to confirm Atlético’s victory against a very worthy rival, who remained standing until four minutes before the end of a clash that went from torpor to an excellent second half. A period in which Simeone and Pellegrini opted to seek victory with ambitious changes.

1 Oblak, Carrasco (Saúl, min. 83), Giménez, Mario Hermoso, Savic, Nahuel Molina (De Paul, min. 59), Lemar (Correa, min. 59), Marcos Llorente, Koke (Witsel, min. 84), Griezmann and Morata (Pablo Barrios Rivas, min. 68) 0 Rui Silva, Luiz Felipe, Juan Miranda, Aitor Ruibal, Pezzella, Luiz Henrique, William Carvalho, Ayoze Pérez (Juanmi, min. 68), Guido Rodríguez, Rodri (Joaquín, min. 62) and Borja Iglesias (Willian José, min. 81) goals 1-0 min. 86: Strap. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera Yellow cards Nahuel Molina (min. 35), Ayoze Pérez (min. 60) and Willian José (min. 92)

The chances came, more for Atlético, also for this wonderful Betis captained in the final stretch by the eternal Joaquín. Correa, a specialist for revolutionizing matches, a great agitator and talisman, was the smartest in the class for Atlético to consolidate its excellent run (27 of the last 33 points) and practically sentence its qualification for the next edition of the Champions League. , because now it has the fifth classified, the Verdiblanco team itself, at nine points. The case of Betis in the Metropolitan is curious, where they have not even been able to score in their appearances, which end, year after year, with defeat. After a good defensive exercise for 86 minutes, no Betis player was able to bring down Correa in his fantastic run.

It’s not a problem for Atlético, with a larger squad, with a good Griezmann, with a stadium dedicated in search of victory, which came after an excellent play and definition by Correa. Simeone’s team has skyrocketed since the World Cup in Qatar last November.

What Betis does has merit. Orphan of his two main references, Fekir, due to injury, and Canales, due to suspension, he put on an intelligent match against Atlético. An exercise in defense with the ball, with a succession of security touches against an Atlético team immersed in a magnificent run. Those of Simeone, however, noticed the stoppage of selections. After a very intense start, they retreated in an orderly manner before the touch and order of Betis. Simeone and Pellegrini are two pragmatic coaches, who bet on different ways to win games. Atlético ran out of the ball and decided to counterattack. Betis, without arrival, lived to maintain possession.

Just a couple of plays were able to break the monotone rhythm of the first half. A shot from Griezmann, without a doubt the footballer with the most discretion in Atlético, and an error by Savic in defense of which Betis did not get any return. Between Borja Iglesias and Ayoze they wasted a great opportunity. The goalless draw kept the two coaches’ proposals for success intact, although Atlético always seemed to create more danger. Of course, as long as Luiz Felipe, the Verdiblanco central defender, did not make a mistake. His first half was masterful.

Pellegrini’s fault

His teammates suffered much more trouble in attack, unable to filter a pass or ever overcome an individual duel against Atlético’s defenders. That Betis had fallen into Simeone’s trap or that the locals could not handle the Betis defensive system were the two great unknowns of the duel, destined to be resolved in the second half.

Rui Silva saved Betis with a great save to Carrasco and when a big storm was brewing for the Andalusians, Joaquín’s entry rehabilitated his team, who reached the final stage with options to even win. It did not happen because Atlético has more resources and efficiency than Betis. There is no way for Pellegrini to beat Simeone. And there are already 10 games (seven defeats and three draws).

