A tie on a Saturday morning at the Palacio de Deportes de Murcia in which ElPozo had to push himself to secure a point in tow against Ribera Navarra FS, which allows him to maintain sixth place after Matchday 25 in the First Division. They also hold the Tudelans, one of their main pursuers, to four points, who for much of the match were only one unit away. A work of art by Felipe Valerio, who removed the cobwebs from the orange bow, balanced forces in the second half of a very even duel.

Felipe Valerio showed the way to ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida attacking the post in the first seconds of the game. However, the step forward was slowed down by a very serious defensive network, which forced Marcao to look for the goal through well-resolved shots from outside the area. Despite Murcia’s initiative, it was Nacho Gómez who scored the first goal for Ribera Navarra FS after an aesthetic individual action by Terry that Juanjo blocked in the first instance. This minute 11 anticipated the first time out requested by Diego Giustozzi and the local reaction could not have been more immediate. From that moment on, the match was played only on the orange field until a corner hit by Juanico ended up establishing the 1-1 after fortuitously bouncing off the body of Rafa Santos.

The ham team could barely savor the tie, and that is that those from Tudela found many more facilities to generate danger, without the need to monopolize the ball. The 1-2 came through the mediation of Pintinho after a millimeter Vaseline on Juanjo which Mati Rosa did not reach either, but the goal was not without controversy. Before the auction, the stands of the Palacio de Deportes de Murcia joined in unison to claim a hand from the ‘7’ of Ribera Navarra FS in control, complaints that preceded those of the local squad after conceding the goal. To culminate the first set, the post confirmed that on Saturday morning he was not going to give ElPozo any facilities, reappearing to deny them a new equalizer on a clear chance by Rafa Santos. The misfortunes momentarily took ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida out of the game, which even ended up suffering to maintain its minimum disadvantage in the last stages of the first half. Of special importance was Juanjo’s double save in the 20th minute, alone against Gabriel Vasques.

The intentions of the Murcians to take a step forward received a great response from the visiting defense, which after more than ten minutes resisting without going through too much trouble forced ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida to release Rafa Santos as goalkeeper-player . Precisely in yellow, after having had his run-ins with David García, the center was about to redeem himself after a very good combination that planted him in a position to shoot from a lounging angle, although against an unguarded goal. However, the Brazilian reoffended, crashing into the post when the Murcian fans had already stood up.

Attacking in 5 vs 4, the improvement of the charcuterie was unquestionable. For them it was much easier to braid offensives from low against a Ribera Navarra FS almost in their own area and, taking advantage of it, Felipe Valerio put it in the very squad. The local ‘7’ established the 2-2 in one of the first occasions in which he could receive free of mark and launched the expectations of his in the last seven minutes. Despite being even on the scoreboard, ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida insisted on the figure of the goalkeeper-player, giving rise to a nice ending with everything to decide and with the Tudelans also responding with the same formula. But even with those there was no way to drill the goals more times and, after a spectacular save by Juanjo that freed an own goal by Matteus, the final whistle was reached.