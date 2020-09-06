China is the second largest winery on the planet. The nation has 38 million customers. The market attracts the French, just like the Château Lafite property. The problem of the tricolor home? Create a Chinese language grand cru. 50 plots of French vines had been planted 9 years in the past. To care for it, a dozen native farmers. “In each drop of this wine there’s a little of my contribution and I’m very happy with it”, testifies a grape picker.

“We solely make use of individuals from the village, who know our vines very properly and can work with us, that can give higher qualities”, explains Juliette Coudrec, technical supervisor of the Lengthy Dai property. “Our purpose is to not dethrone the good Bordeaux wines, however to supply a terrific Chinese language wine”, she continues.

