The processionists live these days with a found feeling, difficult to channel. It has been two years now without being able to throw out the Holy Week processions and, therefore, without being able to enjoy the familiar, friendly and formidable environment that is created these days.

The ritual, which begins with the sizing and the subsequent collection of costumes, the transfer of brothers in the headquarters of the different brotherhoods and in the warehouses where time is rushed to the maximum to have the thrones and hatchets resplendent, will have to wait again . Now, a year later, the entire brotherhood heritage is still carefully guarded, waiting to be unwrapped as the most precious of gifts.

The complicity becomes notorious when the procession in which the group in turn participates arrives. It is common to dress together with family members or friends and walk together towards Santa María de Gracia, where the rest of the companions of thirds or portapasos wait excited. It is the moment of the reunions and the hugs, the photographs, the final touches to the wardrobe, the kiss to the scapular, the valuable advice of the veteran processionist to the newcomers.

The doors of Santa María de Gracia are opened and with the procession the great brotherhood family also parades, always in perfect lines of penitents, synchronized like a Swiss clock, in this case under the beat of characteristic processional marches. All the protagonism is for the images, but under the hood and wrapped in the robes and satin capes, the processionist lives the seclusion knowing that he is not alone.

At the end of the procession comes the eternal embrace, the shared confidence, the moment to cross each other one last time and regain strength in the company of your loved ones. Thus ends the experience of a new procession, but the family bond forged continues.

Enrique Blaya, president of the Santísima Virgen de la Soledad del Consuelo tells precisely the family nature of the brotherhood groups. “There are those who only see each other once a year, hence it is very sad to run out of processions.”

The president of the group of the Socorro brotherhood highlights the collective emotion of “getting dressed and going up Concepción Street together in a family atmosphere and of great unity before starting the Via Crucis”, but above all “the feeling of protection that gives to know that all the brothers are there when something is needed ».

Precisely the desire to keep alive the brotherhood spirit of the group has led them to organize a new event in Lent such as ‘The 7 Dolores de la Virgen’, which was held in the Parish of San Fulgencio on March 23 and which also It was a nod to the role played by women and the Junta de Damas in the group.

That interest in moving so that the brothers do not lose their illusion and hope in a situation like the current one is very present in all groups. Manuel Hernández Aguado, president of the group of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno highlights “the family bond that is created every year and that lasts regardless of how long we are without seeing each other or the distance that separates us.”

«We feel united for one reason, which is love for Jesus the Nazarene. That is why we all go to one, as a big family, and that is why in a situation like the current one we are somewhat sad, because there are companions that we only see once a year, when we go out in procession, hence the importance of keeping alive the flame of the Holy Week as it may, “assures the president of the marraja titular group.

The family character takes on a broader dimension even when there are children involved. This is the case of the Grouping of Our Father Jesus Risen, whose affiliates are the Holy Christ of the Resurrection, made up of women, and the Holy Angel of the Triumphant Cross. The latter is a children’s group, which since the start of the pandemic has been going out of its way organizing drawing and painting or craft contests. Poetry and prose contests have also been organized and short videos have even been edited to maintain constant activity.

Marién García Boj, president of the group of Nuestro Padre Jesús Resucitado, highlights everyone’s effort to adapt to the new situation. “We are a big family, and that explains why we look for any pretext to hold virtual meetings to plan projects, but above all to see each other’s faces.” The highest representative of the group highlights “that we come from a few years in which it was normal to have fellowships, excursions, lunches and dinners of brotherhood, and, of course, share Easter Sunday with all that that entails emotionally and all that is has had to put aside, hence the importance of maintaining the bond.