Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The vaccination centers against “Covid-19” in Al Dhafra region witnessed a great turnout of people to receive vaccinations during the morning and evening periods of the blessed month of Ramadan through the approved centers in Zayed City, Ghayathi, Al Silaa, Dalma Island, Al Mirfa, and Liwa City.

Ali Salem, a resident of Madinat Zayed, explained that he was keen to be vaccinated against the Corona virus, by going to the Madinat Zayed Center to get the vaccine, and it did not take a long time, especially since he got an appointment in advance and the time it took to get the vaccine did not exceed 10 minutes. He called on all individuals, citizens and residents, to expedite taking the vaccine in order to preserve their health and that of their families, to reach a comprehensive health immunization that guarantees the safety of individuals and society.

Reza Al-Mahlawi, a resident, indicated that he was keen to obtain the vaccination dose against “Covid-19” after breakfast, explaining that his work conditions during the day prevented him from attending during the morning period, but he was keen to attend during the evening period, stressing that the Abu Dhabi Services Company’s decision Health Ministry, by opening vaccination centers during the morning and evening periods, has effectively contributed to providing alternatives for those wishing to get vaccinated, especially since there are people who are difficult to attend during the evening period who can attend during the morning appointments and vice versa as well, which contributed to making it easier for people to obtain The vaccine is with minimal effort and in record time.

The Department of Al Dhafra Hospitals of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) decided to amend work schedules during the blessed month of Ramadan, as work hours in the survey centers and places for vaccinations and vaccinations were changed so that work in the survey and vaccination centers started from the vehicle from ten in the morning until one in the afternoon and from the clock. It is nine o’clock in the evening until one o’clock in the evening, all days of the week, provided that the working hours in the vaccination centers in the councils are from nine o’clock in the morning until the oasis at noon, throughout the week.

The vaccination center operates in the Madinat Zayed wedding hall in two shifts, from ten in the morning until one in the afternoon and from nine in the evening until one after midnight throughout the week.

commitment

Salem Al Mansoori, a resident of Al Dhafra, stressed the need for every person who received the vaccine to commit to wearing the muzzle and to take all precautionary measures to prevent the epidemic according to the procedures followed, explaining that getting vaccinated does not mean complete protection from the virus and not getting infected with it completely, but rather that vaccination is with commitment The preventive and precautionary measures taken by all members of society is the best guarantee to control the virus.