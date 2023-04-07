Sergio “Bobo” Gori was one of the few to have won the Serie A championship with three different teams: he was 77 years old

The world of Italian football has just learned the news of the passing of Sergio Gori. Nicknamed Bobo, during his career he managed to win four championships with three different teams and was part of the Italian national team at the 1970 Mexican World Cup, finishing in second place.

A very sad day for the whole Italian football movement and in particular for those who have had to deal closely with a great footballer and above all great man.

Born in Milan on February 24, 1946, Bobo Gori started playing football in the Inter youth teamin 1960.

In 1964 it was aggregated to the first team and in the following two seasons, even if he didn’t recommence a role in the starting 11, he won his first two championships.

In 1966 he went on loan to Vicenza, a deal that brought the top scorer of the previous championship, Luís Vinício, to the Nerazzurri. In two seasons with the red and whites he scored 16 goals, 8 for the league, contributing to the team’s salvation.

In 1968 he returned to Inter, but he only stayed in Milan for a year, because at the end of the season he entered into a deal that brought Roberto Boninsegna to the Nerazzurri.

TO Cagliari it can be said that he lived the highest moments of his career. He filled the role of starting striker and was the ideal support for the legend Gigi Riva. The first year, that of the 1969-1970 season, was even legendary, given that he managed, together with his teammates, to win the first and until now only Sardinian championship.

Sergio Gori, fourth Scudetto and national team

In 1975 he moved to Juventus, where he didn’t find the same luck as Cagliari in terms of goals and appearances. However he played several games in the 1976 season, when the bianconeri won the championship.

Sergio Gori is one of only 6 players, together with Giovanni Ferrari, Filippo Cavalli, Pierino Fanna, Aldo Serena and Attilio Lombardo, to have won the Serie A championship with three different teams. In his case Inter (2), Cagliari and Juventus.

He finished his career in 1979 al Sant’Angelo Lodigianoafter a season at the Verona. Both experiences were very lucky in terms of goals and appearances.

In 1970, the year of his third championship with Cagliari, he was also part of the expedition of Italian national team at the World Cup played in Mexico. Three appearances for him with the blue shirt and a second place in the competition.