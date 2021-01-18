Marcelino has entered with the best foot in the historical Athletic, clinching a great title in a blitzkrieg campaign winning in four days at Madrid and to Barça, almost no one to the device. I like this new format of the Super Cup. I like it as much as I disliked the previous one. It always seemed artificial to me to face the champion of League and to Cup to decide who is the best. The best is the one who wins the League. This is something else. This is facing the cream of the previous year in a tournament that has its own new air. Athletic won it and today is not the time to talk about a barge, but it will be remembered as a big cup.

Because it causes consequences, it was already seen last year. To the Barça, the fall cost him an interior disaster from which he has not yet risen. Zidane he leaves this post again in solfa after the disappointment on Thursday. It comes out very badly portrayed Messi, expelled for an ugly and indiscriminate aggression, after the referee and VAR they will overlook something without much excess but very similar not long before. Horrible end for Messi, who played at a cart pace. Maybe he wasn’t there, maybe he shouldn’t have played, but who’s telling him? His tiresome rhythm was that of Barça, who tried to take this cup effortlessly. He was close, but he wouldn’t have deserved it.

In the 88th minute and he was winning 2-1, without having taken a corner. Two gallops of Jordi Alba, two auctions of Griezmann. That was all in front of an Athletic that pressed up and looked for the victory with less quality but much more encouragement. He got the tie ‘in extremis’, with a goal from Villalibre who came to join the From Marcos, which served to dry the first advantage of Barça at the minute. In the extension, Williams crossed from the edge of the area a shot missed that Ter Stegen he could only keep looking. And Athletic, unique case in world football as he wrote L’ÉquipeHe raised his glass, once again defending his right to be there with his unique model.