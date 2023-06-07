The realization here today of the friendly meeting of the selections of Mexico soccer against Guatemalabeyond the results, which are estimated to be in favor of the Mexican team, the city of Mazatlan It will be in the crosshairs not only of the Tricolor fans, but also of the entire team of professionals in charge of organizing these matches; The Kraken stadium, which houses the Mazatlán FC team, also again, meets the measurement requirements for this game.

However, as a citizen, it is necessary to recognize that better infrastructure facilities are needed so that the city is taken into account more frequently for the development of sports activities.

Mazatlan It does have hotels, an attractive long boardwalk, daily there are spectacular sunsets facing the sea, but it is necessary to clean up the lack of lighting in the streets, more order in the roads, better parks and cleanliness in its streets.

