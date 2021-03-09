I have known the priest Pedro Pablo Opeka for more than 17 years. It was as a result of an article that appeared in the media, in July 2003, that I came across him and suggested that he travel to Madagascar to write about his humanitarian work called Akamasoa (which in Malagasy means “The Good Friends”).

I published the first edition of the book “A journey to hope” the year after my visit to this great island lying on the Indian Ocean, which used to be a French colony and which today is among the ten poorest countries in the world. It was the first book about him to be published in Spanish and in our country.

Since then the figure of Pedro or Mompera, as people affectionately tell him, has been growing worldwide. He has received dozens of awards around the world, from being named a Knight of the Legion of Honor in France in 2007, to receiving the Domingo Faustino Sarmiento Honorable Mention from the Argentine Senate in July 2018.

In the meantime, several initiatives to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. France, Monaco, Madagascar, Argentina and Slovenia are among the countries that have proposed it. This year, the Prime Minister of Slovenia does it again and legislators from our country will surely join.

What is the reason for the admiration that this 72-year-old Argentine priest arouses from the Congregation of the Mission of Saint Vincent de Paul, who has lived in Madagascar for almost 50 years?

Simply, his example of life. Many call him “Mother Teresa in pants,” “God’s bricklayer,” or “the Fighter of Hope.” For me, Pedro, he is a holy man, who is not only a good person but who spends his life doing good to others.

In the thirty years of life of the Akamasoa Humanitarian Association, it has helped more than half a million people, built villages where more than 30 thousand Malagasy live, schools where 15 thousand students enter each year, set up dispensaries, sports stadiums, streets, networks sewage and electricity, hospitals and even cemeteries.

How did you do it? Under three pillars: education, work and discipline. To this he has added the transmission of a spirit of love, strength and effort to be able to get out of poverty and recover the dignity of man. All this with the help of different personalities and Organizations that trust him because they see the results.

The figures spoke for themselves. Pedro has also known how to surround himself with Malagasy volunteers, forming a work team that motivates the people who join the Association to comply with the rules of life that have been proposed to get ahead. And it all started when he was very ill and was transferred to the capital, Antananarivo, in 1989.

He passed by the municipal garbage dump and saw hundreds of children fighting for food with pigs and said to himself: “This cannot be. It is not from God. I must do something ”. This is how this love story was born. He gathered the leaders of the garbage dump and told them: “If you are willing to work, I will help you.”

Opeka, broke with the schemes of the same Church, generally inclined towards mere welfare, to help people get out of social marginalization through the education of children, hard work (the Association itself has a quarry, furniture factory , metal workshops and table linen, etc …) and the fulfillment of certain commitments to have access to housing and the benefits of Akamasoa, that is, to a consideration; although, through the “Welcome Center”, they never temporarily stopped attending to those in need.

As a friend and biographer of Pedro Opeka, I would like with all my heart to be awarded this well-deserved award, not so much for him, because I know him and I know that he is beyond honors (he can eat rice on the floor of a house with his hands or sit at the table of presidents or princes); but for the poor who accepted his proposal and have regained their dignity.

Many of them today are professors or university graduates, demonstrating to the world and to Madagascar, that despite the future of a garbage dump, it is possible to get ahead in life with effort and creativity.

Let’s hope that this year Pedro visits Norway to receive the Prize and share his immense love for the neediest in the whole world (not with words but with deeds). In Argentina, there are many of us who admire him and Akamasoa’s work in our country has already begun.

His model should be taken into account by so many Argentine politicians who do not know how to help people out of poverty (today it is more than 45% of the population) or who prefer not to do so to keep them dominated.

Jesús María Silveyra is a writer and a Bachelor of Business Administration. Author of several books, including “A trip to hope”