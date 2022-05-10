little boat MADRID. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 00:24



The first of the six bulls from El Pilar, cinqueño, dripping black, harmonic workmanship, was very complete. From start to finish, and an unusual ending, because, lying down after a thrust that seemed lethal, he got up, returned to agonize outside the lines and, swallowing blood, took a long time to collapse and die. Before death, an anonymous voice asked for the bull to return to the ring. Unattended request. The bull had everything necessary: ​​mobility, fixity, promptness, greed, dedication, nobility. He recharged on poles, he came happily on banderillas, he did not refuse even once, he died of bravery. A standing ovation. He was the bull of the comeback in Las Ventas de Javier Cortés almost three years after the serious mishap that cost him the partial loss of vision in his right eye. Right here was the fuck.

Memory and sensitivity: after the paseíllo they took him out to greet the third. The people were with him in a task celebrated not only for sentimental reasons but for their own merits, raised and resolved by stripes outside, in measured and linked batches of four and the auction, by both hands and with the top of one of natural dragged crutch and long stroke. Safe with the bull, inspired by the muletazos that fastened tanda, Javier came to fight spread-eagled with his right hand and collect, after the change of sword, an endless circular. A small party. A warning, a plebiscite ear.

The bullfight of El Pilar is very beautiful. The fourth, deep, long, squat, was on the verge of regulation age. It was as bonanza as the first, but not as much pace or the same forces. Cortés summoned him from a distance for a series of statuary openings and two well-adjusted rounds. He cost the bull more for his left hand and the job was less. The bullfighter serene, but put and composed in another way, now fighting outside. The sword did not enter until the fourth attempt, a piss. A notice.

Afternoon of up to six warnings: the two for Cortés, one for a bull, one for Tomás Campos for losing his sense of measure with the fifth, and three more, one and two, for Francisco José Espada, who received two notable lunges, one of them, that of the third bull without lace, and another slightly behind, that of the sixth bullfight, which was the dullest. The bullfight went until almost two and a half hours. Bad signal.

The two tasks of Sword, meritorious, of striking firmness and good resources, sinned in length and were hardly underlined. The fight with a third party, who was about to crack more than once, was laborious, but not without achievements. Bull of those to hook and hold, and not always Sword. Coupled with the right hand, not so much with the left. Persevering, dedicated, too contemplative with a listless sixth, with little zeal. By then the spectacle was heavy.

Tomás Campos insisted on a fifth that, hands in front and fierce from the start, charged jealously on the horse and a second rear blow, waited on banderillas and leveraged himself standing up afterwards. He didn’t like that bull. Not a second more rags than the others, two lockpicks, breasts, butt. Greedy bull, but not easy. The high face when finishing off and too much volume for a minimum size crutch like the one Tomás wears. There was no case.