A rock from an asteroid hit the atmosphere early this Sunday, generating a great ball of fire that could be seen from across the Iberian Peninsula.

The phenomenon was registered by the Astronomical Observatory of La Hita, in La Puebla de Almoradiel (Toledo), which has detectors that work for the Smart Project, which aims to continuously monitor the sky to record and study the impact against the Earth’s atmosphere. rocks from objects in the Solar System.

This last rock entered the atmosphere at 96,000 kilometers per hour after six in the morning over the province of Jaén and crossed the sky over the central and southern areas of the Peninsula.

According to the researcher in charge of the Smart Project, the astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo, “because it entered at a high speed, the sudden friction with the air caused the rock to become incandescent at a height of about 82 kilometers. This incandescence was what generated the brilliant ball of fire that, due to its great luminosity, could be seen from more than 500 kilometers away> »

The ball, which showed a marked greenish tone, advanced in a northeast direction and flew over Castilla-La Mancha, extinguishing itself over the southwest of the province of Albacete at an altitude of about 29 kilometers.