THE SKY BELOW. THE WRITING OF THE BODY IN THIRTEEN HISPANO-AMERICAN POETS. Maria Alcantarilla An anthology brings together the voices of 13 little-known Latin American authors united by the inquiry into the physical as a mediating vehicle between interiority and the world. Criticism of Eduardo Lago

THE FRAGILITY OF THE WORLD. Joan-Carles Mèlich In ‘The fragility of the world’, Joan-Carles Mèlich advocates a philosophy closer to compassion and doubt than to metaphysics. Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián

THE PATH OF THE CLOUDS. Catherine François Catherine François immerses herself in the ancient culture of the Asian country through its great philosophers in a book that weaves poetry, legends and thought. Criticism of Jesús Ferrero

THE FIRE OF FREEDOM. Wolfram Eilenberger Wolfram Eilenberger brings together the ideas of four essential philosophers: Hannah Arendt, Simone de Beauvoir, Simone Weil and Ayn Rand. Criticism of Luis Fernando Moreno Claros

SEVEN ESSAYS OF THE PHILOSOPHY OF LIBERATION. Enrique Dussel Enrique Dussel brings together several essays in which he shows how the philosophy of liberation exercises the philosophical-metaphysical and ethical function of the ‘decolonial’ turn through its critique of modernity. Criticism of Juan José Tamayo