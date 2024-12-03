Mallorca 1 – Barcelona 5
The League | DAY 19
Raphinha, with a double, and Lamine Yamal knock down the vermilion team and put an end to the bad streak of Flick’s team
Barça arrived in Mallorca with historic emergencies, which is saying a lot in a team as young as Flick’s. Barça’s first crisis has had little effect on a fan base so inclined to live in drama. It is true that in the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#gray #Barça #thrashes #Mallorca #home
Leave a Reply