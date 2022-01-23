PreviousLive Chronicle

Luuk de Jong, during a Barcelona match. JORGE GUERRERO (AFP)

A gray Barça just beat Alavés. In the 87th minute, Frenkie De Jong appeared to send Ferran Torres’s pass into the net, after a good pass from Jordi Alba. And Xavi breathed. Barcelona was stuck in Mendizorroza. The azulgrana could not find a way to overcome the hard and well-worked defense of Alavés and the duel turned into a martyrdom. Without the injured Ansu Fati or the punished Dembélé, Xavi ran out of gunpowder in attack. In defense, he opted for the usual. The Barça coach does not touch and keeps Piqué, Alba and Busquets in the eleven. This time, the azulgrana did not suffer in Ter Stegen’s area, but it did not scare Pacheco either. Barça’s immobility, without rhythm in midfield, began to activate Alavés.

Pacheco, Laguardia, Javi López, Lejeune, Martín Aguirregabiria, Luis Rioja (Edgar Méndez, min. 90), Pina (Toni Moya, min. 87), Jason, Escalante, Pere Pons (Miguel De La Fuente, min. 71) and Joselu See also Frenkie de Jong saves poor Barcelona visiting low flyer Alavés one Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Sergiño Dest, Piqué, Alba, Pedri (Clement Lenglet, min. 89), Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Luuk de Jong (Ferrán Jutglà, min. 83), Ferrán Torres and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Nico González, min 70) goals 0-1 min. 86: Frenkie De Jong. Referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez

In the first half, Barça tried six shots (one on goal) for one from Alavés (Ter Stegen caught it). In the second half, on the other hand, the Basque team decided to attack Barça. And it didn’t go bad. The Basque team, after going through the changing rooms, tried five shots for the four of Barça. The problem, for those from Mendilibar, is that De Jong was right about the end. An ex officio victory for the azulgrana, who did not find football in Mendizorroza.

new posts M. 90 (0-1). Three more minutes will be played. M. 88 (0-1). Good pass from Alba to Ferran Torres, who leaves De Jong alone to shoot on goal from the heart of the area. See also Ecuador declares red alert in almost the entire country for covid-19 M. 86 (0-1). GOOOOOL OF FRENKIE DE JONG M. 86 (0-1). GOOOAAAL OF BARCELONA. M. 83 (0-0). Change in the Barça. Khutglá enters and Luuk De Jong retires M. 77 (0-0). Joselu misses the Alavés goal. Jason’s great cross, but Joselu’s header is lost outside Ter Stegen’s goal. W: 75 (0-0). Change the Xavi system. Send Alba to play as a winger: 3-4-3. M. 73 (0-0). The referee understands that there is no foul by Nico on Pina and in the VAR they do not correct him. M. 72 (0-0). Alavés claims a penalty. M. 67 (0-0). The first change in Barça is being prepared: Nico. M. 62 (0-0). Barcelona appears! Pedri’s center that is poisoned, but Piqué fails to finish off after Pacheco’s poor start. M. 57 (0-0). In the first half, Alavés did not add any shots on goal for Barça’s six. In the second part, three from the Basque team and one from the Catalan team. See also President of Kazakhstan introduced a state of emergency in Nur-Sultan M. 53 (0-0). The Alavés grows. Time passes, Barça does not create danger in Pacheco’s area and Mendilibar’s team gets bigger. M. 50 (0-0). At Barça, Nico and Jugtlà warm up. M. 48 (0-0). De Jong fails to finish off Abde’s pass. Corner for Barca. M. 46 (0-0). The second half begins. The first period ends. M. 45 (0-0). First appearance of Alavés. The clearest play of the match. But Pere Pons finishes off Ter Stegen’s body. M. 42 (0-0). Joselu’s center that catches Ter Stegen without problem. Alavés’ defensive effort penalizes him in attack. It does not generate danger in the Barça area. See full direct

