Bogota.- The child malnutrition in Colombia has reached alarming levels, with at least 308 children under the age of five who died in the country in 2022, according to a report presented by the Ombudsman’s Office.

This figure represents a significant increase compared to the 111 cases registered in 2021, and is the largest number of malnutrition deaths in the last five years.

La Guajira and Chocó, two of the poorest departments in Colombia, are the regions where the highest number of child deaths have been reported.

President Gustavo Petro recognized in December 2022 failures in his child care policy in La Guajira, after the death of 20 minors of the Wayuú ethnic group due to malnutrition was reported. As an urgent measure, he ordered an action plan to stop famine in that region.

The Ombudsman’s Office has indicated that in addition to food shortages, the lack of access to basic sanitation also contributes to the problem of child malnutrition.

In addition to deaths, official figures indicate that more than 21,400 children suffered from acute malnutrition in the last year, especially in Bogotá, La Guajira and Antioquia.

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, warned that the official figures probably underestimate the seriousness of the situation, since there is a high underreporting of deaths due to malnutrition in remote territories such as the department of Vichada, on the border with Venezuela.

He considered it vital that the Colombian government take immediate steps to address this humanitarian crisis. It is necessary to guarantee access to nutritious food and basic sanitation services in the most affected regions, as well as to strengthen the child care policy and ensure the protection of the human rights of children in Colombia.