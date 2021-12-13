The son of the star of the TV series “Liquidation” of Maxim Drozd, Yegor, received many injuries during a fight in a Moscow bar, transfers REN TV.

Doctors diagnosed him with a closed craniocerebral injury, a moderate brain contusion. In addition, the victim was diagnosed with subdural hematoma, contusion of the left frontal lobe of the brain. Egor Drozd has a fractured sphenoid bone of the skull, the temporal and parietal bones, and the base of the skull. In addition, there is a bruise on the right side of the face, under the eye socket.

By data “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, Drozd from an apartment on Kutuzovsky Prospect were hospitalized in the City Clinical Hospital named after S. P. Botkin. He is in serious condition.

Earlier, the details of the incident were named: Blackbird was hit twice on the head, then he fell and hit. The young man, who is an actor and student at the Moscow Art Theater School, came home and felt bad. An ambulance arrived.

Maxim Drozd turned to subscribers and asked them to pray for his son. An unknown person severely beat Yegor Drozd on the evening of Saturday, December 11, in a bar on Pokrovka.