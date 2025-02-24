02/24/2025



Updated at 08: 49h.





Scripture is a unique manifestation of our personality, and the firm, in particular, acts as a distinctive seal that reflects deep aspects of our character. The science that studies the relationship between writing and personality It is called graphology And, through it, it is possible Interpret individual features Based on the form, size and style of our letters and signatures. In that sense, the graphologist Emma Iglesias has shared in a video in her Tiktok account, ‘Emmagraphia’, how the structure of our firm can reveal intrinsic characteristics of our personality.

Firm size

He size The firm is one of the first aspects analyzed in graphology. According to the expert, a Large signature You can indicate one outgoing and safe personality. As the graphologist points out, this type of firm suggests that the person has a high self -esteem and is not afraid to show the world as it is.

On the other hand, a smaller signature I could denote introversion or modesty. Although Iglesias does not directly address this aspect in the video, it is common in graphology to associate small firms with more reserved individuals or prefer to go unnoticed.

Readability

The clarity With which a firm is written also provides valuable information. According to the expert, an illegible firm “indicates that you prefer to keep your personal life private.” A difficult signature to decipher can be a sign of a person who values ​​his privacy And you don’t want to reveal too much about itself. In contrast, a firm readable It is usually associated with individuals who tend to be more open and direct In his interactions, showing coherence between his public and private identity.









Simplicity or ornamentation?

The complexity or simplicity of a firm can reveal how a person faces life and their challenges. In that sense, the graphologist indicates that a very simple “Shows that you are direct and you don’t like complications.” A simple firm indicates a Practical personalitythat values ​​efficiency, prefers direct solutions and avoids unnecessary surroundings.

However, a firm adorned with multiple decorative elements “reveals that you care about the impression that causes in others.” This type of signature can indicate a need for approval or a desire to highlight and be recognized.

Finally, it should be noted that, although our firm can reveal deep features of our personality, it is essential to consider that Each individual is unique and that the interpretation of the firm must contextualize within a broader analysis.