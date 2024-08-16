Ciudad Juarez.– A grandmother and her two granddaughters were run over this afternoon on the Carlos Amaya highway.

The 65-year-old woman and her 12- and 8-year-old girls were crossing the street at the intersection of Pedro Baranda Street on their way to a summer camp.

There, an older model Saturn car that was traveling on the Carlos Amaya perimeter was unable to brake and ran over them.

The woman and the girls suffered injuries, Rescue paramedics arrived at the scene and transferred them to a hospital.

Traffic officials indicated that according to the expert report, the grandmother and granddaughters were responsible for not crossing in the pedestrian zone.