A granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth gives birth to a baby in the house!

One of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughters gave birth to a boy at home, the first after two, as she was surprised by labor and she was unable to go to the hospital.

A spokesman for the couple said that Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, delivered her pregnancy on Sunday at the house she lives in with her husband, Mike.

For their newborn, the couple chose the name Lucas Philippe Tindall.

“A male baby boy has arrived at my house,” said Mike, an English rugby player, according to the London-based newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat.

“It arrived very quickly,” he explained on his podcast. He did not wait to go to the hospital. (She gave birth) on the floor in the bathroom ».

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are pleased with this news and look forward to meeting their tenth grandson when conditions permit.”

Zara is a professional jockey and previously won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics in the equestrian category.