A federal grand jury indicted Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on Thursday for what is considered the largest online mass leak of top-secret US documents in recent times. The 21-year-old recruit, arrested last April at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, faces six counts of voluntary retention and dissemination of classified information related to national security, according to the Department of Justice.

Each of the charges against him is a violation of the Espionage Act and carries a prison sentence of up to ten years, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of probation upon completion.

Teixeira, a young man whom his high school classmates remember as a solitary, religious personality with an unbridled passion for weapons and military history, has been in federal custody since April 13 when a large FBI device showed up at his house to arrest him on suspicion of withholding and distributing information on national defense and unauthorized appropriation of classified materials, which he disseminated on a channel on the social network Discord. The private channel, which could only be accessed by invitation, brought together a group of video game and firearms enthusiasts, mostly very young and, of course, without any official authorization to access those documents.

Teixeira’s disclosures represent the largest leak of military secrets in the United States since the WikiLeaks scandal more than a decade ago, and highlighted the problems US security services face in protecting their most sensitive information.

The young soldier, whom a report presented by Justice accuses of keeping an arsenal in his home and of having a violent temper, was assigned to an intelligence unit at the Otis base of the Massachusetts Air Guard, where he was dedicated to maintenance of computer systems.

In order for him to fulfill this task, he was provided with an authorization to access information considered top secret. From his job, he obtained data that was theoretically reserved only for high command and higher levels of administration. Reports to the Chiefs of Staff. Maps with the positions of the Ukrainian troops in the war. Details about the extent to which American intelligence services had succeeded in infiltrating the Russian secret services. According to the prosecution, he initially manually copied that information and typed it into the channel. Over time, he simply photographed the documents and uploaded the images to Discord.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In May, a district judge in Boston ordered the soldier to remain in the custody of authorities, without the possibility of bail, given a high flight risk.

“The unauthorized appropriation, retention and transmission of classified information endangers the security of our country. Individuals granted access to classified materials have a fundamental duty to protect that information for the sake of the security of the United States, our active duty military, citizens, and our allies.” State’s Attorney Joshua Levy. “We are determined to ensure that those entrusted with sensitive national security information abide by the law.”

For his part, the head of the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, pointed out that Teixeira “is accused of sharing information with users of a social media platform that he knew were not authorized to receive it. By doing so, he is accused of having violated American laws and of having endangered our national security.”

According to the charge sheet, the young recruit enlisted in the National Guard in 2019 and was granted authorization to access military secrets two years later. Around January 2022, he began collecting classified material without authorization or legally and disseminating it on networks. Among what was obtained were documents considered “secret”, “top secret” or “sensitive information”, which Teixeira had reason to believe that their content could be used to “harm the country or benefit a foreign nation”, notes the Department of Justice. .

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.