The possible criminal case against Donald Trump continues to advance. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has summoned the grand jury to present evidence and to decide if he has material to impute to the former president of the United States, other company executives (for example his children) or against his business itself.

As The Washington Post advanced on Tuesday, the grand jury was recently constituted and will meet three times a week for the next six months. Your subject during this time period will not be limited exclusively to the Trump case.

Although it was not something unexpected and it is the natural step, the move made by Vance was seen in the media as a demonstration that the investigation of Trump and his businesses has reached an advanced state, after the investigations began in 2018.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Photo: AP

It is further suggested that the Manhattan prosecutor considers that he has found evidence of a crime, if not committed by the former president, then by someone potentially close to him or his company, the Trump Organization.

The matter began with the investigation into the payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels so that, during the 2016 election campaign, she would remain silent regarding the sexual relations they had years ago.

The investigation has been expanding. Despite Trump’s refusal to disclose his statements to the IRS, Vance managed to get the Supreme Court to agree with him and allow him to study taxation for at least eight years.

The Supreme made this resolution, despite the fact that the conservatives dominate it by six to three magistrates. There are three judges appointed by Trump-

The criminal matter, which has evolved to tax and bank fraud, would now focus on practices in their businesses before being president, including if he manipulated the value of his properties down to obtain better loans, deceive insurance companies and, in turn, illegally obtain tax benefits.

The judicial investigation into Trump targets his business before he became president. Photo: Reuters

The importance of convening the grand jury is that this institution has the ability to summon to testify under oath, which could affect direct members of your family. According to all indications, there are already witnesses who have begun to be questioned in secret.

Trump a few days ago accused Vance of corrupt, as well as to the attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James, after she announced that the investigation she had open against the former president was no longer civil and also became a criminal case.

For Trump, all this is nothing more than the continuation of “the greatest Witch hunt there has been in the history of the country ”. And he is the victim.

The author is the New York correspondent for La Vanguardia

