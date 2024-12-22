Number 45,225 has been awarded a new fifth prize in the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, worth 60,000 euros for the series and 6,000 for the tenth, staying entirely at the kiosk on the central Gran Vía in Madrid, at number 56, and distributing 11.5 million euros for the 193 series sold.

The number, the fifth of the fifth prizeswas sung at 12:05 p.m. on the eighth wire of the sixth board.

The prizes for the Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024 will begin to be paid from the afternoon of December 22, when both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed, as usual, and until March 24, 2025.

If the prizes are less than 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, they can be collected exclusively at one of the 10,884 points of sale of the Lottery commercial network. starting on the afternoon of December 22. In this case, the prize can be collected in cash or through Bizum.

Prizes of an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros will be collected from authorized financial entities: BBVA and Caixabank. Given that December 22 is a Sunday, it is expected that financial institutions will begin the payment process for jackpot prizes on December 23, with exceptions for opening on Sundays or holidays.