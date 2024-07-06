Humans are natural liars, but most of us are not very good at it. The problem is not what we say, but what we don’t know we’re saying. When we speak naturally we tend to make faces, grimace, shrug our shoulders or lean our torso, but when we lie we adopt a cadaverous rigidity that is noticeable from 20 metres away. The British upper class has a reputation for speaking without moving their hands – some do so without even moving their lips – but this attitude does not help a lord not even one lady to convince anyone. They seem to be lying, rightly so, even if that is not the case. Outside of the elite who play cricket and wear indescribable hats at Ascot, however, humans express themselves with their bodies almost as much, or sometimes more, than with their tongues. Did you think that this was going to be excluded from the jurisdiction of mathematics? Wrong. And of computer science? Even more wrong.

Imagine a professional dancer performing some moves in front of a dull green screen. Now you ask her to move in a way that expresses happiness, anger, satisfaction, fear, sadness, whatever. The dancer is wearing a costume from the company XSENS Equipped with 17 sensors that record all your movements and the relationships between them and digitizes them with a software advanced. That is exactly the experiment that a multidisciplinary team coordinated by the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics has done. Oh, yes, This institute exists, and it is in Frankfurt. With all this data, cognitive neuropsychologist Julia Christensen and her colleagues have created a software called Emokine Emokine is a large-scale, emotion-related whole-body motion analysis system. In this case, it’s highly controlled motions — produced by a professional dancer — but Emokine is already available for any related research. Christensen’s intention is to gather much more data from his software anywhere in the world. The Max Planck scientist is convinced that complex sequences of movements will help to advance research into emotions.

It is much easier to lie with speech than with the body. If we saw the mathematical guts of Emokine we would end up dizzy with the concepts that the machine uses to deduce the emotions that we are expressing with body language: linear speed, linear acceleration, angular speed, angular acceleration, linear momentum, degree of contraction of the legs, distance from the center of gravity of the body (not as permanent as Battiato would like), integral jerk, angle of the head both to the sides and front and convex space of the skull, all of it with its mean, its median, its maximum value and its absolute deviation and recorded 240 times per second. I told you that you were going to get dizzy.

It is possible that our brains do some of these calculations to decipher people’s body language, although we are of course not aware of it. But we are not aware of almost anything that underlies our perception and mental activity. Because we open our eyes and see what is right in front of us without the slightest effort, we tend to seriously underestimate the formidable computational problem that this poses. In any case, it is very likely that Emokine, the brainchild of Dr. Christensen and the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics, will soon learn to understand body language better than we do. That is, to read our emotions better than we do.

Except for some crazy engineer in Silicon Valley, no scientist believes that machines have emotions. Maybe one day they will, but we’re not even close to there. But having emotions is one thing, and recognizing them is quite another. The latter is getting closer, so start learning how to move your hands.

