It occupies an area of ​​60 meters long and two meters high and pays homage to the Murcian painter José María Párraga. The Municipal Graffiti Office has just finished the commemorative painting of this artist on an exterior wall of the San Roque de Algezares nursery school, a canvas that can be admired by all visitors who come to the area of ​​the Fuensanta sanctuary.

With this initiative, the Office, which depends on the Department of Sustainable Mobility and Road Cleaning and Ferrovial Services, continues with its plan to rehabilitate spaces in disuse or in poor condition, which replace artistic recreations «to provide these areas with light and color ”, explain sources from the Murcia City Council.

The new recreation has a text where you can read the name of the district and with allegorical motifs to the artist José María Párraga, of which this district keeps one of his works of art in the cultural center. More than a week of work and 50 kilos of paint have been necessary to create this work that the district has been wearing since yesterday.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, visited the district yesterday and was in front of the graffiti, together with the mayor Carmen Fructuoso. He indicated that “we want the districts to also form part of this open-air museum that the Municipal Graffiti Office is creating in the municipality” because, in addition, it is a highly demanded action by the neighbors. In the case of this mural, he stressed that “it combines modern art with one of our best-known and most prolific painters, Párraga.”

Since the launch of the Municipal Graffiti Office in 2015, the City Council has intervened in more than 40,000 square meters and created 60 artistic murals. In recent days he has also completed similar tasks in the surroundings of the San Roque garden (El Palmar) and on Arturo Pérez Reverte street in the San Pío X neighborhood.