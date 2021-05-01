Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The report of the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology confirmed that the month of May is considered one of the months of the first transitional period (spring) between the winter and summer seasons, in this month the apparent movement of the sun continues towards the north of the equator, as the day lengthens gradually in the northern hemisphere, and this leads In turn, the gradual rise in temperatures in most regions of the country during this month.

The impact of the Siberian air height on the country weakens and diminishes during this month, and the depressions affect the region, as an air depression extends from the west or the east side, and when accompanied by the extension of the upper air depressions heading from the west to the east, the quantities of clouds increase in some areas with the opportunity to fall The rains.