Rabat (agencies)

The people of the areas affected by the earthquake that struck Morocco on September 8 continue to gradually return to life.

A number of the people of those areas reported yesterday that things had begun to return to normal, such as the return of the weekly markets, which are considered one of the most important activities in Moroccan cities, such as the weekly market in the city of Asni the day before yesterday. Visits of ministers and officials to the affected areas also continue, such as the Minister of National Education, Chakib Benmoussa, the Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Barka, the Minister of Family and Solidarity, Awatef Hiar, and the Minister of Energy Transition, Leila Benali. A statement from the Ministry of National Education said yesterday, “Minister Benmoussa attended the Mokhtar Soussi preparatory secondary school on Saturday in the village of Tidili, affiliated with the city of Ouarzazate, as part of continuing intensive field visits to the areas affected by the Al Haouz earthquake.”