A dissertation-argumentative text of up to 30 lines on a social, scientific, cultural or political topic. This is the wording for the National High School Exam (Enem), which should be taken next Sunday (5) by the 3.9 million candidates registered for this year’s tests.

Acing the essay is not a simple task, you need to strictly follow what is required by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), but it is also not impossible. Analysis the maximum score.

“I left the test knowing that I had written a good text, that I had done a good job. I was very happy with the text I had written, I was expecting a good result, but I wasn’t expecting a thousand marks. It really was something quite surprising”, says Santos, who is currently a computer engineering student at the University of São Paulo (USP).

The student, who attended high school at Escola IDAAM, in Manaus, not only did a good test, but the essay he wrote in Enem 2022 is in Participant handbookfrom Inep, made available to those who are going to take Enem 2023. The booklet provides specific guidelines for the writing test.

The theme of the essay in 2022 was Challenges for valuing traditional communities and peoples in Brazil. In total, of the 2.3 million who took the test, only 32 scored a thousand, according to data from Inep.

Como solução para o problema, parte exigida pelo Inep, ele propõe que o governo federal promova o enrijecimento de punições e o fortalecimento da fiscalização das práticas ilegais nos ecossistemas e garanta a continuidade dos conhecimentos socioculturais com o incentivo à demarcação dos territórios e à atualização da legislação vigente.

Segundo Santos, conhecer e seguir as regras do exame foi um dos fatores que fez com que ele tirasse boa nota. “Acredito que meu texto tenha seguido todos os requisitos que o Inep cobra para a redação atingir a nota mil. Ter, no mínimo, duas propostas de intervenção, bem colocadas, bem desenvolvidas, explicando como vai fazer, quem vai fazer, por meio do que e com qual objetivo. Dois parágrafos de desenvolvimento, com repertório sociocultural, bem escritos e com introdução sucinta. Acredito que esse conjunto de coisas foi o diferencial da redação”, diz o estudante.

Uma redação por semana

Para a estudante Ana Alice Azevedo, ex-aluna do PB Cursos, em Niterói, o diferencial para um bom desempenho foi a prática constante. Ela escrevia uma redação por semana para se preparar para a prova. “O diferencial foi a prática constante. Como eu fazia muita redação, já sabia na hora como fazer. O tema não foi uma surpresa muito grande, já tinha feito uma redação com tema parecido [durante os estudos], I knew how to proceed”, he says. It took three years of studying until he got the approval he wanted, in the medicine course at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF).

Another differential for writing is good writing and command of the Portuguese language. According to the student, constant practice also helps in this regard. In addition, reading and searching for references, both in literature and cinema, in legislation. “Regular practice helps to have the consolidated structure and rules that the writing requires. Furthermore, cultural background, the repertoire to use in the text, ends up differentiating the writing. Read a lot of books and stay up to date with the news.”

Inep guidelines

The participant’s booklet provides more details on how the essay structure should be, in addition to commented examples of essays that received the maximum score. “Based on the problem situation, you must express your opinion, that is, present a point of view. To do this, start the text by presenting your point of view, develop justifications to prove this point of view and draw up a conclusion that brings closure to the discussion proposed in the text, composing the argumentative process”, he explains.

Another guideline from Inep is to carefully read what the test is asking for. “To achieve good performance in the Enem writing test, you must, before writing your text, carefully read the proposal presented, the motivating texts and the instructions, so that you can fully understand what is being asked”, says the booklet. The Enem writing test has texts that contextualize the subject about which you must write. The texts, however, should only serve as support. If the participant copies these texts, they will be able to reset the writing.

According to Inep, the text must be structured as follows:

• clear presentation of the point of view and selection of arguments that support it;

• chaining of ideas, so that each paragraph presents information consistent with what was previously presented, without unnecessary repetitions or thematic leaps (abrupt changes in what is being discussed);

• development of these ideas through the explanation, explanation or exemplification of information, facts and opinions, in order to justify, to the reader, the chosen point of view.

At the end, the student must present an intervention proposal for the problem addressed, respecting human rights.

When preparing the proposal, Inep proposes that the following questions be answered:

1. What can be presented as a solution to the problem?

2. Who should carry it out?

3. How to make this solution viable?

4. What effect can it achieve?

5. What other information can be added to detail the proposal?

Enem 2023

Enem 2023 will be administered on the 5th and 12th of November. On the first day, in addition to writing, participants will answer objective language and human science questions. On the second day of the test, objective questions will be solved in mathematics and natural sciences.

Test scores can be used to apply for places in public higher education, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private higher education institutions through the University for All Program (ProUni), for financing from the Financing Fund Student (Fies), in addition to vacancies in foreign institutions who have an agreement with Inep.